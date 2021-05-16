Looking ahead: Week of May 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a busy week ahead, let’s take a look at what’s going on.

Monday, May 17, 2021, is the deadline to file your taxes, both personal and property. The federal government extended the original tax deadline from April 15 to May 17, but now that extra time is just about up.

If you need another extension you can file for one federally, but you will still have to pay any amount due by May 17. This will prevent any late charges from accruing.

Also happening Monday, May 17, New York State Educational Department will reopen to the public. That means the state museum, library, and archives will reopen with new COVID-19 protocols in place.

The new hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The CEC will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further notice. As always admission to these state institutions will be free.

On the vaccine front, Monday is looking to be a busy day for the state as they continue to vaccinate the next age band, 12- to-15-year-olds. This comes after the FDA approved the authorization of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Starting May 17, school-based clinics will be available. Parents can register their kid’s dose online.

Happening in New York, also on Monday, May 17, comes an end to the food and beverage service curfew.

The 12 a.m. curfew will only be lifted for outdoor dining Monday. There will also be curfew changes for catered events. The 1 a.m. curfew will be lifted for events if attendees can provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Starting May 31, the service curfew will be lifted regardless of indoor or outdoor dining. The catered events curfew will also be lifted on that day.

Starting this week in New Hampshire, state-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics will now allow walk-ins.

The hours for Monday will be from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. The state will also hold two special clinics this week, first on Friday for residents of New Hampshire or Vermont for the J & J shot. The Second will be held on Saturday for the deaf and hard of hearing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This clinic will be held at the Elliot Health System in Manchester.

