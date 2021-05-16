Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A motorcycle crash overnight has left one man dead.

According to Vermont State Police, they responded to a call of a crash at around 11:40 p.m. last night on I-89 northbound in Richmond. Police say, Joseph Jerome, 47, of Williston was dead when they arrived.

Details are limited at this time as the crash is currently under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.