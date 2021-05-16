What to Sunday, May 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do around the state Sunday, May 16.

If you’re looking for an activity to entertain the kids this sunny Sunday afternoon, why not take them to Burlington’s City Hall Park? Burlington Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with the city’s waterfront to bring families a Kids Week celebration event.

This will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16. You can swing by for music, entertainment, and art activities. There will even be fun characters like Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate, Hokum Bros, and Modern Times Theater.

If you’re looking to take max advantage of the gorgeous weather this Sunday, why not give a mountain bike skills clinic a try?

Outdoor Gear Exchange is hosting the event at the Catamount Outdoor Family Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25, and half of the proceeds will go to the Catamount Center. Beginners and intermediate levels are welcome.

In order to participate, you must bring a working mountain bike, a helmet, and closed-toed shoes. If you have concerns about your bike, you can get it inspected for free. Space is incredibly limited.

If you’re looking to get back into shape after some quarantine snacking you’re not alone.

There will be a Summer Sculpt Workout series this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. YogaSix in South Burlington will be hosting this two-part event. You can expect low-impact movements and a high-energy, class that focuses on breathing, and working your arms and abs. The second part happens next Sunday, May 30, with a focus on legs and glutes.

