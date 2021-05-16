Advertisement

YCQM May 16, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me we’ll get analysis about the GOP shakeup in Washington from WCAX’s Kyle Midura. He’ll examine how republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Elise Stefanik’s bid to replace her. Also, Cat Viglienzoni shows us how a virtual reality headset is being tested in Vermont to see if it can eventually help diagnose diseases like ALS or Alzheimer’s Disease. A tax expert joins us to provide some last-minute tips as the deadline approaches. And there’s a new book of pandemic stories from Vermont college students. We’ll talk to the professor who gathered their essays.

