BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any showers will end tonight, and we’ll have partly sunny skies through midday Monday. During the afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will fire up once again. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. A weak cold front will then come through Monday night, but only a few light showers are expected along that.

Tuesday will be a dry and warm day. The warmest day will be Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 80s, with a few mid 80s possible. Thursday will be cooler but still warm, with a few showers and thunderstorms expected. A better chance for showers will occur on Friday.

The weekend is looking unsettled, with some sunshine, but also the chance for showers. Temperatures will remain warmer than average, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

