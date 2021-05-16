BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington hit 78 degrees on Saturday, which is the warmest day so far this year. Today will be a few degrees cooler, though still mild. It will be partly sunny, with a few afternoon showers. There’s the slight chance for a thunderstorm. Monday will be similar to today, with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The middle of the week will be warm. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Unsettled weather is expected for late week, with the chance for showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures, however, will remain above average for this time of year, with highs in the low 70s, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

