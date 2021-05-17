1 killed in Northern New York crash

MOOERS, N.Y. (WCAX) - One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Mooers, New York.

New York State Police say a pickup truck going east in the westbound lane of U.S. Route 11 hit an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on and then caught fire.

The driver of the pickup died. Police have not yet released that person’s identity.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Bernard Guindon, 64, of Parish, New York, had minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.

