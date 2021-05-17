Advertisement

1 killed in Northern New York crash

One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Mooers, New York.
One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Mooers, New York.(WIBW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOERS, N.Y. (WCAX) - One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Mooers, New York.

New York State Police say a pickup truck going east in the westbound lane of U.S. Route 11 hit an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on and then caught fire.

The driver of the pickup died. Police have not yet released that person’s identity.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Bernard Guindon, 64, of Parish, New York, had minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region
FILE
Motorcycle crash kills West Rutland resident
Between 50 to 100 un-masked people protested pandemic protocols on the steps of the statehouse...
Vermonters protest pandemic protocols on Statehouse steps

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance in New...
New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
ATVs on the road in Newport-File photo
ATV ordinance consideration dropped in Danby
Residents in the Montreal area may have felt an earthquake Monday morning.
Earthquake hits part of Quebec