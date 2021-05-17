WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - Overnight service on New York City’s subways has returned for the first time in more than a year as the city continues its emergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday will give an update on COVID in New York. It’s scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Pat Foye said Monday that the first morning of uninterrupted train service went well.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this month that subway service would return to 24-hour operation on May 17.

The system was shut down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. starting April 30, 2020, so trains and stations could be disinfected.

The overnight closure was scaled back to 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in February.

