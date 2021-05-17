6 county executives ask Cuomo to follow CDC rules on masks

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) - Six of New York’s county executives are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to update the state’s COVID-19 protocols in accord with new federal guidelines that ease rules for fully vaccinated people.

The bipartisan group of county executives cited Thursday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that vaccinated Americans could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Several states changed their COVID-19 rules after the CDC announcement.

But Cuomo said Thursday that his administration was reviewing the new guidance. A spokesperson for the state health department said Sunday that the review was continuing.

