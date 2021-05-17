Advertisement

Affordable apartments proposed at former jailhouse

The old jailhouse in St. Johnsbury stopped housing inmates in 1982.
The old jailhouse in St. Johnsbury stopped housing inmates in 1982.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A non-profit affordable housing and community development corporation wants to convert a former jailhouse in St. Johnsbury into affordable housing units.

The Caledonian Record reports that the nine-unit housing proposal called “The Cherry Street Hotel” is expected to go before the town’s Development Review Board later this month. The jailhouse has not housed inmates since the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility opened in St. Johnsbury in 1982.

It’s been unoccupied for over a year, after serving multiple purposes, including as a transitional housing residence for women.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
FILE
Motorcycle crash kills West Rutland resident
Morgan man breaks into NEK home
Morgan man faces charges after breaking into NEK home
Between 50 to 100 un-masked people protested pandemic protocols on the steps of the statehouse...
Vermonters protest pandemic protocols on statehouse steps
FILE
UPDATE: teen dies after Townshend crash

Latest News

Courtesy of Killington Police Department
Crews battling brush fire in Killington
FILE
Vt. Air National Guard flight training this week
FILE
Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth
FILE
Grant awarded to make tunnel light and full of art
Killington
Crews battling brush fire in Killington