Affordable apartments proposed at former jailhouse

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A non-profit affordable housing and community development corporation wants to convert a former jailhouse in St. Johnsbury into affordable housing units.

The Caledonian Record reports that the nine-unit housing proposal called “The Cherry Street Hotel” is expected to go before the town’s Development Review Board later this month. The jailhouse has not housed inmates since the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility opened in St. Johnsbury in 1982.

It’s been unoccupied for over a year, after serving multiple purposes, including as a transitional housing residence for women.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.