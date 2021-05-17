ATV ordinance consideration dropped in Danby

DANBY, Vt. (AP) - The select board in the southern Vermont town of Danby has dropped consideration of an ordinance for using all-terrain vehicles on town roads.

The Rutland Herald reports that Chairman Brad Bender said at last week’s meeting that the matter was being removed from the agenda and thanked the planning commission for researching the topic.

Selectman Steve Haines had asked the measure to be taken off the agenda. He says without a trail system that roads can connect to, he felt the town needed to take a step back.

