Bird watchers celebrate World Migratory Bird Day

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nature lovers flew to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton for World Migratory Bird Day.

After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID, the event is back on this year for people to help record all the special species they see.

“What’s your favorite bird? The one I’m looking at, at any time,” said Richford resident Annette Goyne.

Goyne is an avid birder who spotted more than 40 types of birds at the Wildlife Refuge in Swanton Sunday. She will record them online as part of an national database, called eBird. She says watchers regularly see geese, red-winged black birds, green herons, and yellow warblers, to name a few.

“I’ve been looking forward to it all winter and know it’s going to be on the day. I’ve had it on my calendar, and I’m just trying to help the refuge out to share my list of birds with them for their data,” Goyne said.

The wildlife refuge had to cancel the event last year due to COVID, so leaders encouraged birders to come out and help the refuge keep track of what birds are flying through the area during the migratory season.

The president of the Friends of the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, a group which helps support the spot, says it’s already been a big year for birding.

“Gets you moving around, gets you outside, and gives you a reason to get outside and go back out and find new places. It’s good for families to do it. You can bring kids along, you can bring families along,” president Rich Kelley said.

Others were out just to soak up the sites and hopefully see some cool creatures.

“You get to come out here and remember that we’re not the only ones on the planet, and it’s not just us that we are trying to fix it for,” said Samantha Ryan and Vicki Hummer of Barre Town.

“You’d be amazed at what you learn about yourself and about nature and your own environment because you get a little more connected when you actually know the different types of birds that you see,” said Connie Mandeville of Champlain, N.Y.

Goyne says bird watching is an activity that’s accessible to anyone.

“I think the more people are aware of the special places for birds, the more they’ll want to take care of them, and I’m just feeling really fortunate right now this piece of land was set aside,” Goyne said.

The friends of the refuge say they plan to have more guided bird walks coming up this summer, and they will continue to keep track of all the different species gathering on the spot of land.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.