Burlington considers lifting mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of new CDC guidelines on masking and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott lifting the masking requirements for vaccinated individuals in most settings, Burlington could soon be following suit.

The City Council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. called by Mayor Miro Weinberger to urge the city lift the mask requirement. That requirement was instituted one year ago.

The mayor said in a statement that for people who are fully vaccinated, meaning it’s been two weeks since their last vaccination appointment, it’s safe to return to a full and dynamic life in Burlington.

The City Council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. called by Mayor Miro Weinberger to urge the city lift the mask requirement.

