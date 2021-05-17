Advertisement

Burlington considers lifting mask mandate

The city of Burlington is considering lifting its mask requirement.
The city of Burlington is considering lifting its mask requirement.(WAGM)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of new CDC guidelines on masking and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott lifting the masking requirements for vaccinated individuals in most settings, Burlington could soon be following suit.

The City Council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. called by Mayor Miro Weinberger to urge the city lift the mask requirement. That requirement was instituted one year ago.

The mayor said in a statement that for people who are fully vaccinated, meaning it’s been two weeks since their last vaccination appointment, it’s safe to return to a full and dynamic life in Burlington.

Our Katharine Huntley is monitoring the meeting for you and she will have an update at 11 p.m. on what the City Council decides along with reaction from Burlingtonians about how the council’s decision impacts them.

