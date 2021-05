Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years.

The Democrat had declined for months to say how much money he made from writing “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The disclosure of his big payday was made on the day his mandatory financial disclosures were due to a state ethics agency.

The book was published in October just as the state was seeing a deadly resurgence in infections.

Cuomo said he gave $500,000 of his profits to charity.

