DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is in critical condition and another is seriously hurt after the truck they were riding in slammed into several trees early Sunday morning.

Police say just before 1 a.m., a car nearly crashed into a parked state cruiser on Maurice Roberts Memorial Highway in Fairlee.

The trooper attempted to stop the truck, but it fled the scene. Police later found the same car crashed on Lake Morey Road.

The driver, 29-year-old Jake Saint-Martin of Newbury, ran away and was later taken into custody for a number of charges, including a DUI Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Serious Bodily Injury Resulting.

Passenger, 25-year-old Gabrille Lamotte of Hartford, sustained life-threatening injuries. Casey Sylvester, 29, of Bradford was seriously hurt but is in stable condition. A third passenger wasn’t hurt at all.

