Food Truck Sundays find a summer spot in Swanton

By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Swanton’s Food Truck Sundays and Farmers Market are back.

Food trucks and vendors selling craft goods came out for the inaugural day in the center of town. Families were encouraged to get a bite to eat, sit on the grass, and listen to music. The event happens every third Sunday of the month through September.

“Swanton is a great place. It’s a homey, little community. There’s a lot of wonderful people here,” said Darci Benoit of the Swanton Economic Development Committee. “I’m a local business owner, and I want people to realize Swanton is a great place to do business, and no matter what anyone says, Swanton is a great little place we have a lot to offer.”

For more information on vendors and schedules, visit the Facebook event page.

