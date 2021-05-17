Advertisement

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits.

NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched NH Gives in 2016, the event has raised more than $4.8 million from thousands of donors to support hundreds of nonprofits across the state.

Last year, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented 14,000 people gave $3.4 million to nearly 500 nonprofits in just 24 hours - including $1 million in the first eight minutes of the event.

More than 400 nonprofits have signed up to participate this year.

