Get your COVID shot at the beach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visit the beach and get a vaccination-- that’s happening this week at North Beach in Burlington.

On Thursday and Friday afternoons, beachgoers can get a Johnson & Johnson shot and catch some rays.

And you get free parking if you’re heading to the clinic.

It’s likely part of the state’s efforts to get more young people 18-30 to get the COVID-19 shot. That’s one area the governor says he feels Vermont needs to do better in.

