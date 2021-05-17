Advertisement

Get your COVID shot at the beach

Visit the beach and get a vaccination-- that's happening this week at North Beach in...
Visit the beach and get a vaccination-- that's happening this week at North Beach in Burlington. - File photo(Source: WVUE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visit the beach and get a vaccination-- that’s happening this week at North Beach in Burlington.

On Thursday and Friday afternoons, beachgoers can get a Johnson & Johnson shot and catch some rays.

And you get free parking if you’re heading to the clinic.

It’s likely part of the state’s efforts to get more young people 18-30 to get the COVID-19 shot. That’s one area the governor says he feels Vermont needs to do better in.

Click here to visit Vermont’s vaccination website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region
FILE
Motorcycle crash kills West Rutland resident
Between 50 to 100 un-masked people protested pandemic protocols on the steps of the statehouse...
Vermonters protest pandemic protocols on Statehouse steps

Latest News

After a Vermont covered bridge was lost to fire, two students created a model.
‘Model’ students create replica of covered bridge lost to fire
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance in New...
New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks
The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles has received multiple reports of scammers...
NH DMV notes reports of scammers by text
As the weather gets nicer, the city of Saint Albans is reminding residents to get their permit...
St. Albans officials remind residents of yard sale permits