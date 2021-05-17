Grant awarded to make tunnel light and full of art

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A $15,000 grant has been awarded to Catamount Arts for a project to illuminate and beautify a tunnel linking downtown St. Johnsbury to the riverfront.

The Caledonian Record reports that the tunnel beneath railroad tracks is now dark with graffiti on stone walls and only for one-way use for vehicles, with a concrete sidewalk.

The Vermont Arts Council said in announcing the award that the purpose is “to support the design and installation of a vibrant light and art-filled passage/tunnel.”

