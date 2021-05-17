Advertisement

Man charged in gender reveal blast that rocked nearby towns

Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. Now, a man has been charged...
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. Now, a man has been charged with disorderly conduct in the case.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) - A man has been charged with disorderly conduct for an explosive gender reveal party that was heard by nearby residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Anthony Spinelli was charged Monday.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts state line, received reports of a loud explosion the night of April 20.

They responded to Torromeo quarry, where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.

Police said the source was 80 pounds of Tannerite.

Related Stories:

80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say

Explosion at gender reveal party rocks several towns

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region
FILE
Motorcycle crash kills West Rutland resident
Between 50 to 100 un-masked people protested pandemic protocols on the steps of the statehouse...
Vermonters protest pandemic protocols on Statehouse steps

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
YOGURT
MiVT: Cabot Triple-Cream Yogurt
The state is phasing out the pandemic emergency housing program for Vermont's homeless...
Checkout time approaching for homeless at Vermont hotels
wine
Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors