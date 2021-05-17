Advertisement

Meetings on status of PFAS chemicals in 3 communities

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Department of Environmental Services says meetings will be held online for three southern New Hampshire communities to give the public updates on the status of chemicals found in the water.

The meetings are scheduled for Litchfield on May 17, Londonderry on May 20, and Merrimack on May 25. All are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

The agenda will include a background on PFAS in southern New Hampshire as it relates to each town; health effects; actions to mitigate exposure; and other topics. PFAS, referred to as “forever chemicals,” have been used since the 1950s in products such as firefighting foam, non-stick cookware and water repellent fabrics.

