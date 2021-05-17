MiVT: Cabot Triple Cream Yogurt

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - From sour cream to cheese, dairy extraordinaire Cabot is no stranger to Vermont. This creamery cooperative is made up of hundreds of farmers all across New England and New York.

“They’re the farms that you drive down to your own work or the grocery store,” said Sara Wing, the director of marketing.

They’ve won every major award for taste, thanks to the hard work and dedication of local farmers.

“Their high-quality milk goes to four creamery locations where they’re produced or crafted into the world’s best cheddar, as well as other award-winning dairy products,” Wing said.

In 2020, Cabot used 3.8 billion pounds of milk; 86 million of that was for cultured products like yogurt, triple-cream yogurt among them.

“Triple-cream yogurt is a whole milk yogurt that actually has had triple the cream added to it, so it really creates this delicious, creamy, thick yogurt that’s more similar to indulgent desserts,” Wing explained.

After massive success with the 2-pound container of triple-cream yogurt, Cabot has now rolled out 8-ounce containers in six delicious flavors.

Wing tells us she likes to use the sweet treat as a fruit dip.

“They’re both nostalgic from flavors that you might know from your childhood and desserts that you loved but also some really fun flavors that are new for you to try as well,” Wing said.

Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Chai, Salted Caramel, Cupcake, Red Velvet and Orange Ginger are among the new flavors.

“It’s not that same old yogurt that they tried 20 years ago, it’s something brand new and fresh,” Wing said.

As a company that touts its Vermont roots, it’s no surprise that these tasty treats are made right here in Vermont. Their cultured products are made in Cabot at one of their four manufacturing sites.

“Just knowing every little bit that goes into it from the farmers being stewards of the land to making high-quality milk that makes award-winning dairy products that then you can share with your friends or family and feel confident that you’re always going to get that taste that you love,” said Wing.

Cabot’s Triple Cream Yogurt rolled out in early spring and is set to be available in local grocers and big chain stores alike.

