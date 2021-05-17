‘Model’ students create replica of covered bridge lost to fire

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark.

When burned pieces of the historic covered bridge were being trucked out of Troy back in late February, a little bit of the community went with it.

“It kind of identified I guess, if you will, the village of North Troy and the town of Troy. We were all very shocked and very saddened and hoped to see another one someday,” Troy Town Clerk Terri Medley said.

Thanks to two eighth-graders 45 minutes away at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield, the town is receiving a scaled-down version of the bridge that stood tall for 111 years.

“It’s really a job well done,” Medley said. “I’m impressed, very impressed. It’s amazing the detail on the inside, as well.”

“The covered bridges, it’s a big deal. So, we figured it would be best to get this right,” said Jack Roberts, a Miller’s Run School eighth-grader.

Sisu Lange and Jack Roberts were two of several students at Miler’s Run who participated in a bridge-building competition at school. What they built can hold close to 900 pounds. After the competition, their teacher suggested someone make a replica of the old covered bridge.

“It was a big part of North Troy and I kind of got inspired to build it,” Lange said.

“I’m super proud of these guys. When kids step up and do an extra challenge on their own motivation, for the community, it’s just a beautiful thing for me to see,” said Patrick Ham, the principal of Miller’s Run.

The students worked on the bridge on and off for a month, using just popsicle sticks and a hot glue gun, along with some airbrushing.

“There’s a lot of things unique about that bridge, like the buttresses or the double lattice designs inside,” Roberts noted.

One of the cool Easter eggs about this model covered bridge is Roberts and Lange made the opening just wide enough to fit a matchbox car.

“It’s great to have it for a good conversation piece,” Medley said.

The bridge will share time with the town clerk’s office and historical society through the summer but will remain at the town clerk’s office this fall.

“I kind of feel pretty honored that I had the opportunity to build it and that it’s going to sit in the clerk’s office and in the historical society,” Lange said.

“It kind of caught me off guard a little bit, knowing that this was as important as it was. It started out just as a project and it turned into this,” Roberts said.

Nothing can bring back Troy’s historic covered connector, but thanks to these two students, maybe its residents can start bridging the gap to closure.

Roberts and Lange will go to St. Johnsbury Academy in the fall.

