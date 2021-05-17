Advertisement

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

File photo
File photo(Source: WVUE)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers.

The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine, with second doses scheduled for June 12. American Sign Language interpreters will be provided.

The state has been setting aside 10% of its vaccine doses to reach vulnerable populations. So far, more than 35,000 people have been vaccinated using that allocation.

Click here for New Hampshire’s vaccination website.

