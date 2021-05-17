Advertisement

New York lifts outdoor dining curfew

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, New Yorkers will be able to eat and drink while outside for later. That’s because the midnight curfew for outdoor dining is now over.

The 1 a.m. curfew for catered events will also be lifted for events if attendees can provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

And then in two weeks, the service curfew and caterer events curfew will be lifted regardless of indoor or outdoor dining.

On Wednesday, the indoor catered gathering limit will increase to 250 or 500 with testing or a vaccine card. Residential gathering limits increase to 50 and outdoor large stadium capacity will go to 33% on Wednesday as well.

