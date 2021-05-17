NH DMV notes reports of scammers by text

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles has received multiple reports of scammers contacting residents by text, claiming that the agency is awarding consumers cash prizes for being safe drivers.

In another reported scam, a consumer received a text message from someone that falsely represented they worked for the DMV and needed the consumer to text them back in order to update the consumer’s driving status.

The attorney general’s office says the DMV does not send unsolicited texts to consumers, and it does not award cash prizes.

The office advises people not to respond to the messages

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)