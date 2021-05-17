NVU president stepping down this summer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of Northern Vermont University is stepping down this summer.

The Vermont State Colleges board of trustees has accepted the resignation of Elaine Collins, effective in mid-August.

Collins has served as the joint colleges leader since NVU was founded in 2018.

Prior to that, Collins served as president of what was then Johnson State College.

Tuesday, the VSC board of trustees will meet to consider the appointment of an interim president.

This comes as the VSC is going through a major transition with the help of millions of dollars of aid to help the system become more sustainable.

