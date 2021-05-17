Advertisement

Online technical errors foil some unemployed Vermonters

More technical woes for unemployment claims in Vermont.
More technical woes for unemployment claims in Vermont.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More technical woes for unemployment claims in Vermont.

Several of you contacted WCAX News saying you couldn’t enter your work search requirement information online.

That was due to a technical error at the Vermont Department of Labor.

To keep receiving benefits, Vermonters must prove they’re searching for work by reporting it to the state.

But a system error over the weekend removed the requirement for some people and prompted others who are exempt to enter the information.

The labor department says teams are working to correct errors.

Leaders also say they expected some issues with the work search reinstatement and that claimants will not lose out on benefits.

“Work search is so different right now and here so many groups or different types of claimants in the system that need to certify or not certify qualify or not qualify. This isn’t completely out of the blue,” Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.

The department expects the issue to be fixed Monday night or Tuesday.

Related Stories:

Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated

Massive fraud attempts prompts shutdown for all new Vt. unemployment claims filed online

Vermont directed to review thousands of unemployment claims

State unsure how much fraudsters got in fake unemployment claims

Massive fraud attempts prompts shutdown for all new Vt. unemployment claims filed online

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region
FILE
Motorcycle crash kills West Rutland resident
Between 50 to 100 un-masked people protested pandemic protocols on the steps of the statehouse...
Vermonters protest pandemic protocols on Statehouse steps

Latest News

NVU-Lyndon - File photo
NVU president stepping down this summer
After a Vermont covered bridge was lost to fire, two students created a model.
‘Model’ students create replica of covered bridge lost to fire
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his...
Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis
Visit the beach and get a vaccination-- that's happening this week at North Beach in...
Get your COVID shot at the beach