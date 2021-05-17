Online technical errors foil some unemployed Vermonters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More technical woes for unemployment claims in Vermont.

Several of you contacted WCAX News saying you couldn’t enter your work search requirement information online.

That was due to a technical error at the Vermont Department of Labor.

To keep receiving benefits, Vermonters must prove they’re searching for work by reporting it to the state.

But a system error over the weekend removed the requirement for some people and prompted others who are exempt to enter the information.

The labor department says teams are working to correct errors.

Leaders also say they expected some issues with the work search reinstatement and that claimants will not lose out on benefits.

“Work search is so different right now and here so many groups or different types of claimants in the system that need to certify or not certify qualify or not qualify. This isn’t completely out of the blue,” Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.

The department expects the issue to be fixed Monday night or Tuesday.

