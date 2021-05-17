Advertisement

Police investigating former school coach ask public for help

Paul Ladd
Paul Ladd(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help in their sex crime investigation into a former high school coach.

Paul Ladd, 32, of Alburgh, was an Enosburg Falls High School girls’ soccer coach.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a former player in 2019. The victim was 18 at the time.

According to police, the sexual assaults happened multiple times on school property including in the locker room and offices.

Ladd is also accused of manipulating the victim into sending him photos.

The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union says Ladd worked in the district from 2011 until 2019. He was a paraducator, teacher and coach.

Ladd was arrested Friday where now works in the Missisquoi Valley School District.

“If anybody has any information that supports this criminal investigation that we would appreciate that they step forward. And if there were any other people that felt like they were a victim, we would appreciate them coming forward as well,” said Det. Sgt. Mark Lauer of the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations.

Ladd pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

