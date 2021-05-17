Advertisement

Police: Multiple people pepper-sprayed during Montpelier rally

Saturday
(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Montpelier are investigating an assault near the Vermont Statehouse over the weekend.

They say it happened on State Street Saturday afternoon during the Freedom Day rally.

According to police, someone pepper-sprayed multiple people during an altercation.

Police are still investigating. They ask anyone with information to come forward.

