Police: Multiple people pepper-sprayed during Montpelier rally

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Montpelier are investigating an assault near the Vermont Statehouse over the weekend.

They say it happened on State Street Saturday afternoon during the Freedom Day rally.

According to police, someone pepper-sprayed multiple people during an altercation.

Police are still investigating. They ask anyone with information to come forward.

