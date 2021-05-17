President Biden to visit Michigan Ford facility

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Ford prepares to roll out their new all-electric F-150, White House officials confirm the president will be getting a first look.

The F-150 Lightning will be produced at the new Rogue Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn. The company is planning a big reveal Wednesday, one day after President Biden is scheduled to tour the facility.

“I drive an electric vehicle and I have solar panels on the roof,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The push for electric vehicles remains a public priority for this administration, especially as President Biden hopes to include a $174 billion investment in his sweeping infrastructure plan.

Granholm said the president is committed to a clean energy future through research and development.

“When he hears clean energy he thinks of jobs, that’s what he’s coming to amplify in Michigan,” Granholm said. “I’m excited to know he’s going and that the automakers are moving in this direction.”

Congressional Republicans and Democrats continue to clash on Biden’s infrastructure vision. Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain (R) has reservations about rapid electrification, and Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), said he’s concerned about the cost.

However, both GOP lawmakers said they are pleased the President is seeking input from auto workers directly.

“I’m excited about the innovation on we are doing with electric cars, what I’m not excited and what I really hope doesn’t happen is that we go from one extreme to the other,” said McClain. “I’m encouraged he is coming here to see the importance of what we do in Michigan.”

“I hope he’ll come with an open mind- not just moving something that the environmental lobby wants, but is it something the American people want and need,” said Walberg.

Biden’s plan calls for consumer tax incentives, a national network of charging stations, and, with help from the Department of Energy, electrifying 20% of the nations’ school bus fleet.

White House officials also note the F-150 Lightning will be built by United Auto Workers. President Biden has positioned himself as a strong supporter of labor unions.

