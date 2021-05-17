St. Johnsbury armory redevelopment gets $500K EPA grant

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A project to turn a former armory into a police station and emergency dispatch center in St. Johnsbury has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Caledonian Record reports that the money will be used to clean up environmental contamination at the site on Main Street. The armory operated from 1916 through 1984.

The site is contaminated with PCBs, heavy metals and other contaminants.

