Sunday drive? Police pull over 3 drivers going over 115 mph

FILE photo
FILE photo(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say not everyone was out for a leisurely Sunday drive.

They clocked three drivers going more than 115 mph in the span of a few hours.

Between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, police targeting speed violations and other aggressive driving behavior on Route 95 in Hampton Falls stopped 46 drivers going over 90 mph.

Another 10 were stopped for going over 100 mph, including three who exceeded 115. The speed limit in that area is 65 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

