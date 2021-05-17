Sununu insists Biden disrespected police with flag directive

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says President Joe Biden showed disrespect to law enforcement by not explaining why flags shouldn’t be lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Biden issued a proclamation Monday calling for flags to be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of law enforcement officers who’ve died or been injured in the line of duty.

But in an updated proclamation Friday, Biden said flags should remain at full-staff.

He didn’t explain why, but the U.S. flag code says flags should remain at full-staff if the holiday coincides with Armed Forces Day, which it does this year.

