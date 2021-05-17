Advertisement

Taxes are due Monday

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Your taxes are due Monday.

While the government extended the deadline by a month, time is up as of Monday.

A tax expert tells us that there’s a lot of ways to get money back and one of the biggest misconceptions is that stimulus money is taxable.

If you can’t get them done in time, you can file for an extension to avoid a penalty, that gives you until October to do them.

Related story:

Tax deadline Monday; Expert offers last-minute tips

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Jake Saint-Martin, 29, of Newbury
DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
FILE
Motorcycle crash kills West Rutland resident
Between 50 to 100 un-masked people protested pandemic protocols on the steps of the statehouse...
Vermonters protest pandemic protocols on statehouse steps
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region

Latest News

As the weather gets nicer, the city of Saint Albans is reminding residents to get their permit...
St. Albans officials remind residents of yard sale permit
As the weather gets nicer, the city of Saint Albans is reminding residents to get their permit...
St. Albans officials remind residents of yard sale permit
New York lifts outdoor dining curfew
Meetings on status of PFAS chemicals in 3 communities