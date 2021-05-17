UVM falls to Maryland in NCAA Tournament debut

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team suffered a tough defeat in their NCAA Tournament debut, falling 17-11 to #3 Maryland Sunday afternoon at Maryland Stadium. With the loss, the Cats complete their season at 9-5.

Vermont hung around in the early going, but they didn’t really have an answer for Jared Bernhardt, younger bother of UVM assistant Jake Bernhardt. He had six goals on the day, many of them coming during a 5-0 Maryland run that turned this one from a nailbiter into a runaway.

Vermont worked their way back into it, with Thomas McConvey tallying four goals and Ryan Cornell making 12 saves, but UVM could never quite get within striking distance.

It’s a tough blow but the Cats are proud of what they accomplished, and they plan on making it back to this point soon.

“I think at the end of the season, we showed that we’re incredibly tough, we’re incredibly resilient and we have a lot of confidence,” said Catamount head coach Chris Feifs. “But when you play a really elite team like a Maryland, which is just another level, you can’t beat yourself and you gotta be sharper across the board. And so it starts with the coaching staff, it starts with me and I gotta figure out how I can get these guys better through practice in the offseason and things like that. This offseason’s gonna be really big, I’m really excited about the guys we return, I’m really excited about the guys we have coming in, and I know we’re only scratching the surface of where this program’s gonna go.”

Certainly tough to be on the wrong side of the scoreboard on Sunday afternoon, but still plenty for the Cats to be proud of in this 2021 campaign and they got a little bit of a taste of what it’s going to take if they want to be able to compete with teams like that next Spring.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.