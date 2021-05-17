Advertisement

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research Associates of Randolph, Vermont. It’s part of a $9 million contract to develop and install a transportation loading system at the Frost Effects Research Facility in Hanover, New Hampshire.

It will simulate the passage of tens of thousands of vehicles in a 24-hour period to demonstrate how different pavements stand up to heavy usage at freezing temperatures.

