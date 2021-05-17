Advertisement

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was.

The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631 deer, based on the teeth that were supplied and deer that biologists examined.

Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin says the age information helps the department estimate deer population size and assess the health of deer. He says it’s also critically important for understanding the effects of new hunting regulations on the deer population.

