Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment.

Wetlands Program Manager Laura LaPierre says many of the state’s wetlands maps are outdated.

“We have mapping that’s over 50 years old in parts of the state. And we can only protect and manage as well as we know what’s out there on the landscape. And this improved mapping will help,” LaPierre said.

They are doing this mapping on the iNaturalist app which is a free app that you can download to your phone or use on your computer.

You can upload photos of your wetlands there. Just look for the “Vermont Wetlands Mapping Project.”

If you’re not sure how to identify a wetland, there’s a virtual training Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

