Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday.
School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday.

Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics.

The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week.

Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.

One parent we spoke to at the Mount Abraham Union Middle-High School clinic said the decision to get her son vaccinated wasn’t an easy one at first. But after attending a webinar by her son’s pediatrician, she thought it was the right thing to do.

“It was really convenient to not have to get into the car and drive to Middlebury with him. He’s here learning anyway, so to be able to show up and help him through the process and get him right back to class was super convenient,” mom Jennifer Corrigan said.

Parental permission will be required for anyone under the age of 18 and families must sign up online. Click here for Vermont’s COVID vaccination page.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

