Vt. Air National Guard flight training this week

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The skies around South Burlington will be a little louder this week. The Vermont Air National Guard is flight training Tuesday through Thursday.

It’s to prepare pilots for off-station training later this summer.

On Tuesday, two planes will takeoff and land between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, three planes will be in the skies between 8 a.m. and 8 pm.

On Thursday, there’s another three takeoffs between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The schedule is meant to emulate a deployment situation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.