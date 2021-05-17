Welch confident Asian American Hate Crime Bill will pass US House

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Asian American hate crimes have been on the rise throughout the pandemic, and now the U.S. government is looking to do something about it.

The U.S. Senate passed the Asian American Hate Crime Bill on a vote of 95-1 in April. Now, the bill will go through the House of Representatives this week.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch spoke about the bill on Monday at the Burlington International Airport ahead of his flight to Washington, D.C.

Welch supports the legislation and says he is confident it will go through the House.

He explained how the bill aims to decrease hate in the U.S.

“Part of stopping it is naming it. Part of stopping it is documenting it. Part of stopping it is making certain people who are victimized by this have a quick way to report,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

“Hate is a virus. The COVID-19 hate crimes act is the first step toward tracking these crimes. But I hope it threads a needle through the silence of the unreported violence in our communities amidst and out of this pandemic,” said Mieko Ozeki, a co-founder of Vermont Womenpreneurs.

About 2% of Vermont’s population is Asian American. That’s another reason why Welch believes this is an important vote for the state.

