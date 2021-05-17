What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center.

Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11.

It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were up in 2020, while car accident responses and family disturbances declined.

The group also used to contribute to the conversation around police reform.

“What incidents need to be responded to by an armed officer or an officer in general? And we hope that the data can add something to that discussion,” said Valentina Czochanski, a student researcher at UVM.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with Valentina Czochanski and Emily Anderson of the Vermont Research Center.

Click here for the full set of data.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.