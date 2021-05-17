BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chilly start to the month of May, it’s feeling like summer now! Temperatures climbed through the 70s to near 80 for the first time this season!

Overnight tonight a weak trough will swing through with a few clouds and possibly a random sprinkle.

Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and Wednesday it will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the 80s. Thursday it will still be warm, but there may be a few more clouds in the area.

Finally on Friday, a front will come through late in the day with showers and thunderstorms and some of these showers may linger into Saturday. Then another disturbance could bring a few showers on Sunday, but temperatures will be staying well above normal through the weekend.

Take MAX Advantage of the sunshine in the days ahead! Also keep in mind that the water in lakes and rivers is still very cold and will quickly give you hypothermia if you are in the water for even a short period of time. Don’t venture out on the lake in a kayak or small craft without a wet suit or a personal floatation device!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.