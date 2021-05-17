Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chilly start to the month of May, it’s feeling like summer now! Temperatures climbed through the 70s to near 80 for the first time this season!

Overnight tonight a weak trough will swing through with a few clouds and possibly a random sprinkle.

Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and Wednesday it will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the 80s. Thursday it will still be warm, but there may be a few more clouds in the area.

Finally on Friday, a front will come through late in the day with showers and thunderstorms and some of these showers may linger into Saturday. Then another disturbance could bring a few showers on Sunday, but temperatures will be staying well above normal through the weekend.

Take MAX Advantage of the sunshine in the days ahead! Also keep in mind that the water in lakes and rivers is still very cold and will quickly give you hypothermia if you are in the water for even a short period of time. Don’t venture out on the lake in a kayak or small craft without a wet suit or a personal floatation device!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region
FILE
Motorcycle crash kills West Rutland resident
Between 50 to 100 un-masked people protested pandemic protocols on the steps of the statehouse...
Vermonters protest pandemic protocols on Statehouse steps

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast