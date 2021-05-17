BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Just like over the weekend, today will feature lots of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures, but there will also be a few more of those pop-up showers & thunderstorms, mainly east of the spine of the Green Mountains. Temperatures will be running well above normal for this time of the year (normal high for Burlington is now 70 degrees).

Overnight, things will settle down again, but a passing trough will kick up a few clouds.

It will be partly sunny on Tuesday. By Wednesday we will be mostly sunny, and it will get even warmer with highs getting into the low/mid 80s. It will stay that way into Thursday with a few more clouds mixing in.

Finally on Friday, a front will come through late in the day with showers & thunderstorms. Some of those showers could linger into Saturday. Another disturbance could bring a few showers on Sunday. Temperatures will be staying well above normal through the weekend.

Take MAX Advantage of the sunshine today, but also keep an eye and ear to the sky. If you see lightning or hear thunder, head indoors. Also keep in mind that the water in lakes and rivers is still very cold and could quickly give you hypothermia if you are in the water for even a short period of time. -Gary

