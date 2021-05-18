Advertisement

1 arrested in NH shooting, police search for person of interest

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) - Police investigating two shootings in Franklin, New Hampshire, have arrested a man and are searching for a person of interest.

WMUR-TV reports shots were fired into a house on Monday. Police have accused Rayshawn Hubbard of reckless conduct for allegedly firing into the home.

It wasn’t immediately known if Hubbard had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him. No one was hurt, but police said that led to a second shooting a couple of blocks away. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

