1 arrested in NH shooting, police search for person of interest

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) - Police investigating two shootings in Franklin, New Hampshire, have arrested a man and are searching for a person of interest.

WMUR-TV reports shots were fired into a house on Monday. Police have accused Rayshawn Hubbard of reckless conduct for allegedly firing into the home.

It wasn’t immediately known if Hubbard had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him. No one was hurt, but police said that led to a second shooting a couple of blocks away. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

