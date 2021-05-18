Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting nearly $10.7 million in federal grants through the American Rescue Plan to support efforts to combat substance use disorder and increase access to mental health services, the state’s congressional delegation said Tuesday.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday will give an update on COVID in New Hampshire. It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

The funding comes in addition to $16.3 million provided in the emergency COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law in December for substance use disorder treatment and mental health care.

The funds are coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The pandemic has placed an enormous strain on Granite Staters and underscored the urgent need to provide support for those grappling with mental health challenges and substance use disorders,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 97,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 104 cases announced Monday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,333.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 240 new cases per day on May 2 to 139 new cases per day on Sunday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Saturday
Police: Multiple people pepper-sprayed during Montpelier rally
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Stephanie Duval
Sex offender released in Burlington
Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region

Latest News

Northern Vermont University-File photo
Board names interim president of Northern Vermont University
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate at 2.8% for April
File photo
Study: Climate change added $8 billion to Sandy’s damages
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
WATCH LIVE: Vermont to lift vaccination residency requirement Thursday