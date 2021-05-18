WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting nearly $10.7 million in federal grants through the American Rescue Plan to support efforts to combat substance use disorder and increase access to mental health services, the state’s congressional delegation said Tuesday.

The funding comes in addition to $16.3 million provided in the emergency COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law in December for substance use disorder treatment and mental health care.

The funds are coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The pandemic has placed an enormous strain on Granite Staters and underscored the urgent need to provide support for those grappling with mental health challenges and substance use disorders,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement.

THE NUMBERS

More than 97,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 104 cases announced Monday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,333.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 240 new cases per day on May 2 to 139 new cases per day on Sunday.

