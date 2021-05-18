Advertisement

Andrew Giuliani, son of former mayor, to run for NY governor

Andrew Giuliani
Andrew Giuliani(Mary Altaffer | AP/Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Andrew Giuliani is announcing that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York.

That could set up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

The 35-year-old son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced his campaign in an interview with the New York Post.

Giuliani served as a White House aide under former President Donald Trump and has more recently been a commentator for the conservative network Newsmax.

He has never run for public office.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino have previously announced they are running for the 2022 Republican nomination for New York governor.

Related Story:

Andrew Giuliani says he’s thinking about run for NY governor

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Saturday
Police: Multiple people pepper-sprayed during Montpelier rally
Jake StMartin
Police: DUI crash leaves one critically injured, another seriously hurt
Stephanie Duval
Sex offender released in Burlington
Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Courtesy: Pownal Valley Fire Department
Crews battle brush fires in our region

Latest News

The Full Plates program will distribute boxes of fresh and shelf-stable USDA foods at...
Replacement food box program aims to target low-income households
1 arrested in NH shooting, police search for person of interest
Northern Vermont University-File photo
Board names interim president of Northern Vermont University
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate at 2.8% for April