Board names interim president of Northern Vermont University

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A day after Northern Vermont University’s president announced she will resign this summer, an interim president has been named.

NVU’s board of trustees said Tuesday that John Mills will fill the position.

Mills is a former president of Paul Smith’s College in New York and Mount Aloysius College in Pennsylvania. He has also been a faculty member at MIT, Harvard Medical School, Dartmouth Medical School and Clarkson University.

In a statement, Mills said: “The opportunity to lead Northern Vermont University, especially as it engages with the entire Vermont State Colleges System in system-wide transformation, is incredibly exciting. Across the nation, state systems are struggling with many of the same issues as the VSCS. Vermont’s commitment to higher education and workforce opportunities, especially in rural communities, and the state’s willingness to directly address the tremendous challenges confronting higher education are remarkable. With this dedication, Vermont can be a model for the nation.”

Mills will take over as interim president at NVU for Elaine Collins, who announced on Monday that she will resign in mid-August.

Collins served as president of Johnson State College starting in 2015 before it joined with Lyndon State College to become Northern Vermont University in 2018. She says building Northern Vermont University was one of the proudest accomplishments of her career.

Collins said she plans to seek new professional challenges.

