Burlington Electric proposes rate increase

The Burlington Electric Department wants to raise rates.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Power could soon be more expensive for Burlington residents.

The Burlington Electric Department is proposing a rate increase for the first time in 12 years, likely coming this August.

The proposed increase will be for 7.5% electricity rate which averages out to about $60 more for residential housing and $80 more a year for the average commercial building.

Darren Springer, the general manager of Burlington Electric, says due to the pandemic, they have $5 million less in cash than otherwise due to lower sales, more customers not being able to pay and other projects being disrupted.

“This is not something that’s a welcome development, we certainly understand that but we also take very seriously our responsibility as a public power utility to be there to serve the needs of our customers and our community and provide reliable energy and make sure we have the resources to invest in our system,” Springer said.

The rate increase needs to get through several rounds of local and state commissions before it will be officially adopted.

